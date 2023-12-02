TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,610 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.08% of TPI Composites worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 440,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after buying an additional 90,344 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,884,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after buying an additional 1,279,468 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,747,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

TPI Composites Trading Up 21.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $372.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.81 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 623.20% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

