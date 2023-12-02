Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,078 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $32,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.5 %

Tractor Supply stock traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.07. 1,341,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.82. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.