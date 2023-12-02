TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of TransMedics Group worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,739.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,072,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,739.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,300 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.66. The stock had a trading volume of 493,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,122. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 2.06.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

