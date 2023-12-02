Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get Transocean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Transocean

Transocean Price Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Transocean will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Transocean by 8,124.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.