Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Up 4.5%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.24. 290,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,066,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGI. TD Cowen raised Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Triumph Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $879.28 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.76.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,532,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after purchasing an additional 339,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,462,000 after buying an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after buying an additional 87,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after buying an additional 943,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after buying an additional 707,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

