True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 280,250 shares trading hands.
True Drinks Trading Down 4.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $442.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 10.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
About True Drinks
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
