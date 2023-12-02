Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.12

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.12 and traded as low as $54.00. Truxton shares last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 603 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $159.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.06.
Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.
Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.
