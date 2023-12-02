Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.12

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.12 and traded as low as $54.00. Truxton shares last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 603 shares.

Truxton Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $159.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.06.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.

Truxton Announces Dividend

Truxton Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Truxton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

