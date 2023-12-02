Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.92% of Turning Point Brands worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 88.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 3.0 %

TPB traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. 83,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,583. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $413.95 million, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.18. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 40.47%. The company had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.