Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Raised by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 116.76 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

