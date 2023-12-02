Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 802,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,257 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 327,200.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 181.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

