Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Barclays raised Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Unilever Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Unilever stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. Unilever has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

