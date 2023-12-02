Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Barclays raised Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Unilever Stock Up 0.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
