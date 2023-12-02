Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Down 40.2% in November

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the October 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. Unilever has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

