Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Puneet Bhasin Sells 8,188 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $43.08 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Unum Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

