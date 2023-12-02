US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on December 5th

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

