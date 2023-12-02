US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Plans $0.19 Dividend

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1907 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
UFIV stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $50.83.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile
