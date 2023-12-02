US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Plans $0.19 Dividend

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1907 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

UFIV stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $50.83.

Get US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.