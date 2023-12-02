US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1876 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.
US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USVN opened at $47.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.
About US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF
