US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1876 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USVN opened at $47.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

About US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

