VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Sunday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Stock Performance
