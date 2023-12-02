VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.88% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $25,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

