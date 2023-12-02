VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

