Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $26,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

VNQ opened at $83.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

