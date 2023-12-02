Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 81240631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.
