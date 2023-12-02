Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.18% of Ventas worth $34,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,207,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,127,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,288,000 after buying an additional 65,506 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,502,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,680.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,018.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

