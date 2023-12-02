Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,762,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,198,416. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

