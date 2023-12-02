Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac Sells 79,200 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 79,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $2,199,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,860,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,664,557.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 67,000 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,630.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 50,318 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $1,325,879.30.

On Monday, November 13th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $128,052.70.

Vertex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

VERX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vertex by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Recommended Stories

