Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $71.84

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.84 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 82.15 ($1.04). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.00), with a volume of 51,784 shares trading hands.

Vianet Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £23.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.10.

Get Vianet Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vianet Group

In related news, insider Mark Hardwick Foster bought 4,142 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £3,189.34 ($4,028.47). Also, insider Stella Panu purchased 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($66,313.00). Insiders have purchased 179,142 shares of company stock worth $12,468,934 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company's stock.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

Read More

