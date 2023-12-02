Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 53.90% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 5.9 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSCO

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.