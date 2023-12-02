Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.90%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,019,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,294 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after buying an additional 1,216,094 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $18,645,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,449,000 after buying an additional 1,036,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

