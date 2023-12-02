Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 5.9 %

VSCO opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

A number of analysts have commented on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

