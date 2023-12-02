Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 53.90% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21.
Insider Activity at Victoria’s Secret & Co.
In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.
