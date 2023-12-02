Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Acquires $11,332.16 in Stock

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 20,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $11,332.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,099 shares in the company, valued at $52,695.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vintage Wine Estates Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:VWE opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 71.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.01%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

About Vintage Wine Estates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

