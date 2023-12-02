Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) were down 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 586,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 128,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

