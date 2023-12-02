Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.51% of Vontier worth $25,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Stock Up 1.8 %

VNT stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. 759,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

