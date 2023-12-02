W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 55.9% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $3,716,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

