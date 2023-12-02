Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Wabash National has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Wabash National Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of WNC opened at $22.47 on Friday. Wabash National has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $632.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Wabash National by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wabash National by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Wabash National by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

