Wabash National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Wabash National has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wabash National to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.55. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Wabash National by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNC

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.