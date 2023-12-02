Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Shares Sold by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,677 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Wag! Group worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 55,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 3,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Activity at Wag! Group

In related news, insider Adam Storm sold 27,400 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $55,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 866,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,719.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,853 shares of company stock valued at $129,252. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PET stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.79. 338,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,031. Wag! Group Co. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 184.45% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.