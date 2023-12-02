Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (WMMVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5011 per share on Monday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

View Our Latest Report on WMMVY

About Wal-Mart de México

(Get Free Report)

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.