Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.0% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,240,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,337,000 after buying an additional 1,170,924 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.33. 32,077,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,161,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.