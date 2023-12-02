Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $56,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $139.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $146.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.81.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

