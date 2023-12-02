Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $97.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00.
WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.38.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
