WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Hemant Porwal Sells 13,000 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WESCO International Trading Up 4.3 %

WCC opened at $162.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.12 and a 12 month high of $185.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.64. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in WESCO International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

