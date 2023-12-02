WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 29th

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

WESCO International has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WESCO International to earn $16.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $162.48 on Friday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $117.12 and a 52-week high of $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.43.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. Analysts expect that WESCO International will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 29.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WESCO International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 33.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

