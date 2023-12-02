Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

