Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $201,358,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

