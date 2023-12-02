Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 118,152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $669,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 323,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,346 shares of company stock valued at $299,530. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,211,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,223. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

