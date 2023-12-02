Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Whirlpool worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Whirlpool Trading Up 4.4 %

WHR stock opened at $113.68 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.13.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.70%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

