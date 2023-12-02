Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Position Decreased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 100,013.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,874,000 after acquiring an additional 93,648,374 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13,571.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 1,898,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after buying an additional 1,389,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after buying an additional 377,554 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.68. 1,252,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,489. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.13.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Longbow Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

