Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $195.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $196.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.15.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.