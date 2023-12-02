Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $136.84

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.84 and last traded at $135.80, with a volume of 443984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WWD. TD Cowen raised shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.11.

Woodward Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

