Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,663,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,604,000 after purchasing an additional 477,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,407,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,326,000 after buying an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,277,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

